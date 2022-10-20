Artful Christmas Parties at Tate Modern

From small, intimate gatherings to large scale corporate events, Tate Events take pride in delivering memorable event experiences through innovative food and beautiful gallery spaces. And with the festive season drawing in closer, Tate has launched two new Christmas party packages.

Tate knows that not everyone is looking for a bespoke event, and have created a reception and dinner package, which both include venue hire and catering. Their talented kitchen team have created delicious, seasonal menus with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, to help create a truly distinctive and memorable evening for your guests.

Headed up by innovative and sustainability-minded Head Chef Spencer Ralph, the kitchen team cooks delicious food informed by the dynamic and creative gallery environment they work in. Spencer has established important relationships with some of the UK’s finest suppliers, and uses these ingredients to create seasonal, sustainable menus for all events at Tate.

Each package caters between 50-200 guests and includes arrival drinks, event set up and experienced staff to serve your guests. The reception package has an offering of savoury and sweet canapes whilst the dinner package consists of canapes followed by a three-course meal.

These packages are available across a variety of Tate’s unique venues; from the Level 10 Viewing Terrace atop the Blavatnik Building at Tate Modern, boasting stunning views of the iconic London skyline, to Gallery 9, Tate Britain’s showcase gallery, a truly stunning space with high domed ceilings, featuring exceptional British art.

Carmen Stevens, Head of Business at Tate Events adds, “Tate Events offers amazing spaces in iconic places. We’re proud to offer an end-to-end service all planned and delivered by one exceptional team”

Make your event one to remember this Christmas at Tate.

FEATURE