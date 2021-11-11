Halo Solutions partners with Orka Works to tackle staff shortage faced by events industry

The integration will enable Halo clients to quickly fill security positions at large events and stadia through Orka Works

Safety & communications technology company Halo Solutions has partnered with worker tech start-up Orka Technology Group to offer its clients access to Orka Works, a workforce app used by over 55,000 security shift workers.

The integration means users of The Halo System, such as Silverstone, the NHS, music arenas and Premier League football clubs, will be able to quickly fill security-based positions, mitigating the impact of unexpected staffing issues and preventing the cancellation of events caused by shortages. The partnership will give Halo direct access to a large, fully trained workforce looking for flexible shift work and remove lengthy and costly traditional HR processes. Furthermore, Orka workers will also be able to access the Halo app seamlessly when they clock-in to a Halo shift.

The Halo System is a communications, incident and task management platform that streamlines issue management from the control room to the staff on the ground, connecting multiple agencies, venue functions and disconnected teams like no other system. Security, cleaning and medical teams can log and record incidents using Halo in real-time with user-friendly, award-winning mobile and desktop applications.

Through the partnership, Orka Works users will also gain access to shifts at big events, without the hassle of drawn-out HR processes. This new partnership follows a period of rapid growth for Orka Works, with the app seeing an 800% increase in vacant hours posted over 2021.

Orka Works is just one solution in a portfolio of tech products created by the Manchester-based firm, Orka Technology Group, targeting shift workers. Following a £29million debt financing funding round earlier this year, Orka is expected to launch its Series A fundraise in the coming months.

Halo Solutions CEO and Co-Founder, Lloyd Major, says: “Giving our clients flexible access to Orka’s workforce will be a huge boost when it comes to staffing large events and is particularly timely, given the challenge that many are facing when it comes to staff shortages.

“We’re looking forward to going live with the partnership early next year and working closely with Orka who have built a world class, best in their field, innovative platform that helps companies save time and money and keep their events safe, which is a natural fit for us and exactly what we’re about.”

James Doyle, Co-Founder and COO of Orka, adds: “This is a hugely exciting partnership for Orka, which will provide event organisers with peace of mind and security when it comes to staffing against the backdrop of continued staff shortages across several sectors.

“There’s no doubt that the future of the labour market is changing. Employers and employees alike are looking for speed and flexibility, which is exactly what this partnership delivers. It’s great to be working with a like-minded innovator in the staff management sector.”