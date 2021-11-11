Job Opportunity: Communications Team Lead

COMPANY: Interactio

SALARY: from 3200 EUR Gross

LOCATION: Remote

ABOUT INTERACTIO

You might have seen us in top world conferences, disrupting events and meetings industry with a multilingual remote solutions platform. Up to date, Interactio remote simultaneous interpretation services have been used to interpret and stream over 40K events, connecting 978+ thousand listeners in more than 111 countries. Some of our happy clients include Youtube, European Institutions, Mary Kay, Microsoft, Google, Mastercard, Lush, TEDX, Brian Tracy, Tony Robbins, Jordan Belford, and we’re hungry for more!

P.S.Since 2019, we grew 12 times, and this year our plans are even more ambitious. Will you join us and make it happen?

ABOUT THE ROLE

Do you have what it takes to make our internal and external communication consistent, creative, strategic, and responsive? Are you ready to define our overarching messaging and brand communications, managing media coverage, thought leadership engagement, and partner content amplification? Can you learn fast, adjust to new challenges, and handle our hypergrowth? If you’re still reading this ad, it’s time for us to talk!

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Establish and drive a multi-channel communications strategy

Develop a brand voice and maintain brand integrity across all platforms

Lead a team of interpreters communication manager, product communication manager, and PR specialist

Develop proactive and reactive messaging that helps tell our story around products, people, and partnerships

Manage Interactio presence at industry events and conferences.

Pitch stories and features about Interactio, building relationships with industry leaders

WHAT WE EXPECT YOU TO HAVE:

4+ years of PR / Communications experience marketing high-profile brands or managing agency accounts

1+ years of experience leading and developing teams

Ability to establish new connections throughout internal and external community groups

High adaptability and sense of ownership in a fast-paced ambiguous environment

Fundamental knowledge of visual design (e. g. Graphics/ data visualization skills, video, web design)

WHAT WE OFFER:

Exciting fast-paced international environment (hey, we are shifting the global market!)

Flexible working conditions

The most interesting client list you can get

Reasonable compensation package

An awesome international team to work with and the chance to bring our exciting technologies to the market (we speak 17 languages internally and over 100 externally).