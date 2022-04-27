GL events UK recruiting for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games project

As Official Overlay Supporter to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, GL events UK will be delivering infrastructure at as many as 11 locations, to transform Birmingham 2022 venues into Games-ready arenas, ahead of what is set to be the sporting spectacle of the summer.

To fulfil requirements across the sites at which they are delivering, GL events UK are currently recruiting for several operational roles. They are seeking seasoned Site Managers and Cluster Operations Managers – especially if they have experience in the live sector or at major sporting events.

Reporting into the Project Director, the role of Venue Site Manager is key to the safe and efficient delivery of this sporting event. You will be expected to work with the Principal Contractor and Safety Team, with positions involving the planning and coordination of commodity installation, as well as general management of site operations, to ensure the delivery and removal of equipment based on the terms of the contract.

GL events are also looking to recruit Cluster Operations Managers. Working closely with Venue Site Managers and Cluster Managers, this key role involves management of cluster operations, which includes, but is not limited to: coordination of stock equipment; management of plant and machinery; transport; and sub-contractors; as part of the full scope of services.

If you are a freelance Event Manager, Project Manager, Venue Manager or Operations Manager, then these opportunities present a one-off experience to be involved with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

To apply, or find out more, visit: https://b2022.glevents.co.uk/operational-vacancies