David March joins 4Wall as director of business development

David March has been appointed as full-time director of business development at video and lighting service provider 4Wall, joining the company to support drive business growth across the UK and Europe.

David will be working as part of our dynamic and knowledgeable lighting and video team and will be spearheading 4Wall’s collaboration and future expansion into Production Park in Wakefield.

With over 30 years of experience working for some of the best-known companies in the industry, including VER, AED, PRG, Green Hippo, High End Systems and Signify, David brings decades of knowledge and expertise to 4Wall, as well as valuable relationships with lighting and video manufacturers and distributors.

David started his career as an ABTT Theatre Electrician and has since worked to deliver every aspect of lighting and audio visual solutions to corporate clients, concert & touring, TV & film and live events.

With three locations in the UK, London, Blackburn and Aylesbury, David will support 4Wall’s ever-expanding European presence alongside an extensive global network of 11 locations across the US, including in New York, LA and Las Vegas.

Director of global Client strategy at 4Wall, Darren Poultney, said: “Having David join our team is very exciting; he’s an industry expert with a wealth of experience and solid relationships. I’ve known and worked with David for a very long time, and have always admired his work ethic and deep understanding of the industry. I look forward to working with David to continue to grow our lighting and video service across the UK and Europe.”

David March, director of business development at 4Wall, said: “I’ve been following 4Wall’s work for a long time. The company’s ethos aligns perfectly with mine, with a focus on good people, great service and always putting the client first. I’m thrilled to be a part of a growing global company with such a great reputation across the industry.”

You can contact David at dmarch@4wall.com or on +44 (0) 7794 612 502

To find out more about 4Wall UK’s service and products visit: www.4wall.com