SWM Partners doubles project numbers, expands team to support ongoing growth

Specialist healthcare event and communications agency, SWM Partners has doubled its project numbers over the past 24 months. This is a reflection of the team’s ability to develop and deliver seamless meetings and medical communications throughout the pandemic, and its expanded service offering, which now also includes video production and the curation of e-learning portals.

This increased demand for the agency’s services has prompted the appointment of a number of new hires, and SWM Partners is actively recruiting. Dominic Bemrose joins as Business Development Director, and plays a pivotal role in continuing to drive the business forward, by building strategic relationships with global healthcare organisations, and partnering with the wider team to develop meaningful solutions for clients in the space.

Bemrose brings more than 20 years’ industry experience to the agency, over which he has held a variety of operational, client relationship and business development roles, and oversaw a series of large-scale product launches for healthcare companies. Bemrose joins from The Turner Agency, and has formerly held senior positions at agencies including Banks Sadler and WRG Live.

SWM Partners has also recruited Zeinab Hussein, who takes on the role of Scientific

Programme Manager. A trained and qualified pharmacist who joins from the NHS Foundation Trust, in this role Hussein is responsible for collaborating with the agency’s clients to develop compelling meeting programmes and communications, and managing the overall delivery of scientific content across a range of meetings and events.

Looking ahead, the agency has recently joined action driven network, isla and is solidifying its event sustainability goals and roadmap as a result, both from an internal operations and project delivery perspective. The team is also busy preparing for a number of events for audiences in the UK, US, Europe and China. While SWM Partners is experiencing an increased number of requests for in-person events, with many set to take place in quarter two of this year alone, the agency is also witnessing a continued demand for virtual and hybrid meetings.

James Smith, Managing Director, SWM Partners says: “SWM Partners has achieved a number of successes despite facing various challenges associated with the pandemic. This is a testament to our talented team, who creatively and proactively collaborated with our healthcare clients to deliver results-driven solutions for them across virtual, hybrid, and most recently, in-person settings.

“I’m thrilled to welcome both Dom and Zeinab to the team, who I have no doubt will assist us, our clients and our partners as we continue to work towards our collective mission of supporting the development of medicine, and improving patient outcomes.”

Bemrose adds: “I’m incredibly pleased to have joined SWM Partners during such an exciting growth phase. I’ve worked within the healthcare events industry for the majority of my career, as I’m incredibly passionate about contributing to the development of products which improve the lives of others.

“What particularly resonated with me when it came to SWM Partners, is that our goals and missions are aligned, and the team is fully integrated. Our trained scientific experts and event professionals collaborate day in day out, which ensures a more seamless and powerful delivery on the ground.”