Furloughing Pledge to the Events Industry, Let’s all respect the Government’s support

Sam Gill, Founder of Story Events and Venue Search London leading the initiative

A Group of owners and directors of leading UK event agencies and venue finders have got together in an Agency Leaders Group to pledge their support for a set of guidelines for Furloughed Workers.

This initiative has been led Sam Gill, Founder of Story Events and Venue Search London. “We are all benefitting greatly from this support from the Government, which allows us to cut our salary bill in line with the reduced current need, whilst keeping as may people employed as we can.”

“We also believe that abuse of the support by allowing or enabling furloughed workers to continue to work for the business in any capacity may shorten or negate and extensions to the current end of May support deadline and, in turn, lead to a slower economic recovery and higher future business and personal taxation, which will slow the industry’s recovery further”.

The Agency Leaders Group, which includes representatives from Avenue Events, AOK, Story Events, Clive, Image Events, Hirespace and Ex Events are committed to this pledge as they work together to help agencies and the wider industry to navigate through these challenging times, The Group hopes that the pledge will ensure a level playing field is maintained over the next few months.

To find out more about these guidelines and to join the pledge you can comment or share the online post. here