Conference Care appoints Mark Upham into the role of Sales Director.

Mark Upham

With over 20 years’ experience of driving commercial returns in the hospitality industry, Upham brings considerable expertise in identifying strategic corporate partnerships, maximising sales processes and developing sales teams.

Speaking about the appointment, Upham said “I was literally the first sales person to visit Chris & Andrew in the mid 90’s, and throughout my career I’ve always kept a keen interest in the company. To me Conference Care have always embodied the very best in the industry, with strong customer relationships, an impressive track record of growth, and a great team who I’m really looking forward to working with.”

He joins Conference Care from Cycas Hospitality, an expanding European Hotel Management Company and prior to this, spent 15 years at IHG in a variety of sales leadership roles. As a Senior Key Account Director in the European Travel Partner Sales team, Mark led the UK meetings and associations team, and was responsible for sales strategy and effectiveness, including launching the Business Advantage platform, a highly successful SME payment solution for UK hotels.

Chris Peacock, Director of Conference Care added “I’m delighted to be able to announce this appointment – Mark is a proven leader and someone I’ve always enjoyed working with. He brings a wide range of commercial experience with him, which will be a real benefit both to us and our clients.”