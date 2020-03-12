Evolution Dome, the leading temporary inflatable structures provider, is packing up its Huntingdon-based headquarters to exhibit at the Scottish events show, EVENTIT.

EVENTIT is taking place on 19th March at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. Here, you will find Evolution Dome at stand E4.

During the fifth edition of the show, Evolution Dome (which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year!) will be showcasing its brand-new Vue Dome, its first-ever fully transparent dome. This structure is 3m2, comfortably fits 12 people and can be erected in as little as one hour!

Additionally, this dome can withstand winds of up to 40mph and can be used on both grass and hardstanding floors. It is being snapped up for use at exhibitions, conferences, brand activations, product launches, glamping and festivals, Santa’s grottos and experiential events.

The Evolution Dome team will be on-hand to answer questions and queries about their products and services. They boast a whole host of products available for purchase or hire such as inflatable domes, cubes, pods, bar kiosks and stage covers.

Each is available in different sizes, from six metres up to 24 metres and can be branded to cater for different event needs.

Be one of the 900+ attendees at this year’s EVENTIT and don’t forget to seek out the Evolution Dome team and wish them happy birthday!

For more information on how inflatable and temporary structures can benefit your event, call the team on 01487 640 640 or email info@evolutiondome.com

This post is sponsored by Evolution Dome