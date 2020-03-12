We are the audience engagement experts.

Working in partnership with our clients, we create audience engagement journeys that turn passive delegates into active participants.

Our three key services are Open Audience Engage, Open Audience Manage, and Open Audience Insight. Through these we provide our clients with a unique combination of event technology, event management and market research and analytics to suit their needs.

From multilingual meetings to virtual brainstorms, we can deliver on a full-service basis or for a specific aspect of an event, and would be happy to advise you on the best way to achieve your engagement goals. Please call us or visit our website to book a demo with our team.

Contact Details:

Leslie Robertson

Founder & CEO of Open Audience

+44 (0)1442 461 575

info@openaudience.com

www.openaudience.com