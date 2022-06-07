ExCeL London appoints new director of marketing & communications

ExCeL London has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Michelle Kemp as director of marketing & communications.

With over 20 years’ of experience in the live event industry, Michelle joins the Royal Docks venue from her previous role at The ACC Liverpool Group, where she spent over a decade leading the marketing and communications team across conference, exhibition, sport and entertainment markets.

Michelle began her career working as an event organiser before moving into marketing roles for major international brands including Marks & Spencer and The Jockey Club.

As well as being responsible for growing ExCeL’s brand reach, she will also play a pivotal role in a number of upcoming major projects including the venue’s new 25,000sqm expansion programme.

Simon Mills, chief commercial officer at ExCeL, commented: “With the recent launch of the Elizabeth line combined with our major expansion programme, Michelle joins us at a very exciting time, and I’m delighted to have someone of her calibre onboard. Michelle brings with her a wealth of experience – both in and outside of events – that I have no doubt will have a real impact on how we shape and grow our business over the coming years.”