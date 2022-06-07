The O2 undergoes brand and marketing refresh with new director appointment

The O2, the world’s most popular music, leisure, and entertainment venue, has announced the appointment of Robbie Balfour as brand & marketing director to lead the marketing strategy across the full campus at venue, including the arena, Icon Outlet, Up at The O2 and the Entertainment District.

Robbie will be bringing his expertise and experience in growing brands to the world-famous venue, working alongside Steve Sayer and the team to reimagine the customer experience and build on The O2’s reputation as a full day and night out destination.

Prior to joining The O2, Robbie gained over a decade of marketing experience working across some of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands, including Sky and Puma.

Steve Sayer, VP & general manager at The O2, said: “We’re really excited to have Robbie on-board to lead our marketing and brand strategy for 2022 and beyond. As we continue to rebuild following the challenges of the past few years, our focus is very much on looking ahead at how we can continue to wow our customers – from gig-goers to diners and shoppers – and marketing plays a crucial role in this. It’s a big year for The O2 as we celebrate 15 years of the venue, and we’re thrilled to welcome Robbie to the team to help drive our iconic brand forward into the next phase.”

Robbie commented: “I’m delighted to be joining The O2 at such an exciting time for the business. The opportunity to extend The O2 arena’s world-class reputation and build on the work that the team have already done in positioning The O2 as a must-visit destination, with outlet shopping and the wider entertainment and F&B offerings is huge, and something I’m excited to help shape.”

2022 is set to be big year for The O2. As well as celebrating the venues 15th birthday this month, the arena will host over 200 events from some of the best UK and international artists including Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Billie Eilish, Queen + Adam Lambert, Kings of Leon and lots more.