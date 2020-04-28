Evessio named as official awards software partner at inaugural virtual Sustainable Event Awards 2020

Organisers of the Sustainable Event Awards have announced today leading event software company Evessio as their official partner and platform provider for the inaugural event which take place online in September 2020.

The Sustainable Event Awards – which opened for nominations earlier this month – have been launched by AMP Events and are designed to celebrate the environmental efforts of worldwide events, suppliers and venues.

Evessio, whose clients include JPI Media, Dennis Publishing and the PPA, specialise in creating platforms for managing physical and virtual awards and events. Having worked with AMP Events previously on their sister brand Event Technology Awards, organisers knew that the offering, from security to their sustainable credentials, meant they were the obvious choice when sourcing a technology partner for this important launch event.

The team at Evessio are proud to be supporting the awards particularly as the SEAs align with their own sustainable initiatives as company. Add to this they are the first AMP Events fully online awards – something that was decided from the outset with a virtual ceremony later this year.

Sustainable Event Awards co-founder, Adam Parry, said: “As we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 crisis we are proud that we can celebrate the sustainable efforts of our industry at such an important time across the globe. Evessio have always been a trusted partner who not only delivers but has the same environmental values as us.”

Thomas Howie, COO of Evessio, added: “We are currently at an important juncture in building a sustainable future for the events industry. The SEAs will be an essential role in highlighting those events businesses who are leading the way. The team at Evessio are so proud to supporting and powering the awards particularly having worked with the team on numerous occasions we know this inaugural SEA will be a huge success.”

For more information on the awards visit https://sustainableeventawards.com/2020/en/page/home Winners will be announced on September 1st.

To find out more about Evessio visit https://evessio.com.