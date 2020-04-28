Event Software Company Hubilo has created a comprehensive event management software that meets all the requirements through various technology tools – a proficient operating model that is simple to work on, and provides customized processes and services.

Hubilo covers the entire spectrum of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) which include FMCG, BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, IT & Software, Real Estate and Manufacturing as well as several other industries.

Founded in 2015 by Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, in less than 5 years Hubilo’s clientele is inclusive of names like Coco-Cola, Mercedes, Bills and Melinda Gates Foundation, HSBC, Roche, DSCI, Asian Paints, Vibrant Gujarat, Niti Aayog, Africa Tech Summit, NITI Aayog, Tech UG, Martech Vibe, Erlang Solutions and many more.

Hubilo helps event organizers in executing a dynamically interactive event by providing the event management software suite features. From virtual conference management, event registrations, ticketing, networking to promotions with detailed auto-generated analytics to boost, get your event powered by Hubilo. Operating as the cloud-based event management platform, Hubilo tech care of end-to-end event requirements.

Hubilo has grown from a team of 5 to 50 with a dedicated group of people striving to create innovative ways to eliminate the process of doing mundane tasks manually, helping planners execute engaging events around the globe.

Contact Details:

Sales: sales@hubilo.com

Marketing: marketing@hubilo.com

Other: social@hubilo.com

https://hubilo.com/