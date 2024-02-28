Everything In Sport announces global strategic partnership with Bubble Agency to drive awareness and attendance for its Women’s Edition Conferences

Everything In Sport (EIS), a global sports conference brand, has appointed Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing, and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology sector, as its PR and marketing agency partner to promote its Everything In Sport Women’s Edition conferences, taking place in North America and Europe.

Everything In Sport has built a reputation for organising an innovative sports platform for social change that brings together high-level executives, decision-makers, and industry professionals from global sports business communities. These conferences serve as a platform for networking, fostering collaborations, and creating valuable business relationships.

Bubble Agency’s teams in the U.S. and UK will bring their experience working with sports business brands like EMG, Magnifi, Pixellot, Relo Metrics, and Supponor to deliver an integrated media relations, social media and marketing campaign to generate awareness and increase attendance at Everything In Sport’s 2024 conferences.

David Kreyling, Group CEO at Omnia Sports Group, said: “We are excited to announce that Everything In Sport has formed a partnership with Bubble Agency. Bubble Agency’s dedication to promoting Sport for Social Change, combined with its extensive global presence and expertise in the sports sector, aligns seamlessly with EIS’s vision for the future of women in sport. Together with Bubble Agency, we will actively promote awareness as we gear up for our series of 2024 Women’s Edition Conferences. Commencing at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium on March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day, we eagerly anticipate collaborating to advocate for a cause that holds significant importance in our beliefs and values.”

Everything In Sport Women’s Edition Conferences are also planned for London (May 14-15 at Wembley Stadium), Montreal (June 11-12 at The Science Centre), and Oslo (September 17-18 at Norway’s national soccer stadium Ullevaal Stadion).

“Working with Everything In Sport Women’s Edition brings together Bubble Agency’s experience and expertise in the sports sector with my passion for empowering women in business,” said Sadie Groom, CEO at Bubble Agency and founder of Rise, an organisation that fosters gender diversity in the media and broadcast technology industry. “The Women’s Edition conferences are a great opportunity for brands to engage in meaningful dialogue on gender diversity and positively impact the global sports landscape during a big year in sport.”