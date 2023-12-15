The next generation of digital wallets is here with Glownet.com’s latest release

Introducing Digital Wallet 2.0: A Game-Changing Solution Empowering Users to Take Control of Their Finances

We are thrilled to announce the release of Digital Wallet 2.0, a revolutionary product that sets a new standard for digital payment & ticketing solutions. Packed with cutting-edge features and functionalities, Digital Wallet 2.0 not only transforms the way product managers enable contactless & cashless payments but also provides an unprecedented level of convenience and control to end customers.

Everything in one place

The all-in-one nature of Digital Wallet 2.0 allows users to consolidate all their tickets, passes, and payments in one secure and convenient location. No longer will users need to juggle multiple apps or remember numerous passwords. The digital wallet seamlessly stores it all, providing users with an effortless and streamlined experience.

Event history & ticket listings make it easy to navigate & review entire user journeys from both sides of the relationship.

Say goodbye to refunds

With the latest linked payment accounts & budgeting tools, cashless balances for both mobile & RFID become pre-authorized, eliminating the need for refunds & only charging customers for what they actually spend.

“We’re offering a real alternative to prepaid,” says Ed Mason, COO at Glownet.com.

“By automating customer spending in this way, we’re getting rid of the administrative hassle of refund processing. Operationally, it’s similar to ‘pay-at-pump’ fuel solutions. Customers link their payment methods to their digital wallet and are charged at the end of their interaction, and only for what they’ve actually spent”.

“It’s fairer and allows businesses to settle their accounts without having to wait for refunds to be claimed & processed. With our cashless infrastructure, it won’t change a thing in terms of operations & reporting. Promoters can still see redemptions, revenue & sales in real-time”.

Greater transparency on sales

Digital Wallet 2.0 also brings with it new spend history tools & receipts for customers, who can download itemized billing information for total transparency.

Traditionally, customers have only been able to get receipts for the prepaid credit top-ups they’ve purchased. Now, they can get receipts for every item purchased, either with real-world currency or tokenization, no matter how they paid.

Budgeting tools

We’ve all been there, caught up in the excitement of an experience and spending far more than we can afford. With this release, we’re pleased to announce smarter budging controls for users to take control of spending.

As always, it’s your brand, not ours.

Digital Wallet 2.0 offers providers the ability to create their own brandable platform with headless and white-label solutions. This customizable feature allows businesses to align the digital wallet platform with their existing branding, ensuring a consistent and seamless experience for their customers while taking full advantage of unadulterated CRM.

Digital Wallet 2.0 is now available for consumers and businesses alike. To learn more about its features and capabilities, click here or contact our dedicated sales team at hello@glownet.com.

About Glownet.com

Glownet.com is a global leader in experiential digital products that bridge the gap with the real world. With its cutting-edge technology, Glownet.com empowers partners to upgrade their product offer in the events, tourism & leisure industries, offering full data ownership with their intuitive data management systems. Glownet.com’s comprehensive event technology solutions have been implemented on over 7,500 large-scale projects globally, with 11 million unique digital wallets activated.