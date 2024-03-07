Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: Anh Nguyen

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Lisa Schulteis as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Anh Nguyen is also the founder of Spark Event Management, an award-winning, full-service event management firm and the Spark Event Collective, a network of independent planners collaborating to deliver event experiences.

Anh is a seasoned business event professional who possesses over 18 years of event design, production, and management experience. She has managed a vast array of events including intimate corporate functions, awards and fundraising galas, large conference, virtual events, conventions and tradeshows, and international hospitality events and is known for her keen eye for detail while being able to lead, inspire and manage large, global teams.

She has served on the board of directors for many industry associations including the Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Anh successfully lead 50 leading event professionals to coordinate the Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) Goes Virtual initiative and was recently named a Meetings Today Trendsetter.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

I’ve worked in the events industry for almost 20 years, having started off my career at an event agency in my final year of University in 2005

What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

Many of the standout moments of my career came when I pushed myself out of my comfort zone to try something new or take on a project I didn’t quite know how to do. The first big conference I planned, starting my ow company, coordinating GMID Goes Virtual during the pandemic, making the jump to event tech when I joined twine. Looking back, the big moments in my career have always come from taking a risk and feeling a bit uncomfortable. Those feelings were always followed by growth.

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

The people. Hands down. There is a strong community of event professionals around the world who are always willing to lend a hand or offer advice and support.

What was the last event on which you worked?

I planned a conference for the continuing care sector back in the fall of 2023 and am now working on the grand opening for new Convention Centre in Calgary. I am also working with PCMA on curating the tech components of their signature events.

Who has inspired you in your career?

I’ve been fortunate to have great bosses throughout my career; my first boss gave me lots of autonomy to learn and grow and I owe a lot of my career to him.

Why is it important to recognise the achievements of people and tech companies?

Building event technology is hard and I think events like this allow us to recognize those efforts. I also think events like this help bridge the gap between planners and tech companies so they are very important.

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

I would love to see tech companies that are proactively connecting with and building community with event planners. The best tech companies are the ones that have invested in and cultivated relationships with their users so I would love to hear about how companies are doing that.

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

Well, it probably is my smart phone! But a close second would likely be my Dyson hair dryer!

