Event sector come together with artists, athletes, activists and politicians for Green Recovery

Artists, athletes, industry, activists, Indigenous representatives and politicians are coming together at the 13th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference 2021. The common goal is to explore the future of the event industry through the lens of sustainable practices, and to ensure a green recovery for the sector and beyond.

In under two weeks participants will join virtually from around the world for the first time, to bring environmental and social sustainability to the forefront of the live events, sports and creative sectors in a bold new era for the industry.

Confirmed speakers including Dale Vince (Ecotricity, UK), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme, US), Melissa Wilson (GB Rowing Team / Champions for Earth), Barry McGuire (Balladong, Wadjuk, Noongar), Virginijus Sinkevičius (European Commission for Environment, Oceans & Fisheries, LT), UNFCCC, Dave Ojay (Naam Festival, KE), Tom Schroeder (Paradigm Agency, UK), Fay Milton (Music Declares Emergency / Savages), Prof. Neil Thomas MBE (Atelier One), Christie Kamphuis (Sustainable Event Alliance, AU), John Robb (The Membranes, Louder Than War), and Wob Roberts, (The Invisible Solution / TPG).

GEI 13 will focus on the theme of “transition and transformation” to seize this opportunity to collectively create a regenerative events industry.

As society reflects on what we have lost, what we still need to let go of, the 13th edition of GEI explores crucial questions such as:

How can we be both receptive and active to co-create a better future?

What new opportunities are presented by the crisis the live events industry faces?

How has the face of touring changed after a pandemic, and can it be for the better?

How can production processes be reimagined in a sustainable fashion?

What has the industry been working on since Covid behind the scenes?

The 13th edition of the essential conference for sustainability in the international events sector takes place online on Tuesday 2 March 2021. The Green Events & Innovations conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), supported by d&b Audiotechnik



All are invited to join this important gathering online as pioneers, activists and leading collectives in the space of greener events, festivals, tours, venues, sports and entertainment unite to discuss the key questions in an industry in the midst of transformation.



Discount price tickets are available now at theticketsellers.co.uk until February 19th.

