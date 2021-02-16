It’s easier than you think to hold your event at the University of Oxford

Oxford is home to the world-renowned University of Oxford and is known as ‘The City of Dreaming Spires’. History and heritage surround you in Oxford, with almost 1,000 buildings of architectural interest within just one square mile. Wander down any cobbled street or lane and you will find something of University life, both past and present.

Conference Oxford offers a huge choice of unique and exciting venues: 38 colleges of the University with their timeless quadrangles and immaculate gardens; the Bodleian Library, one of the oldest libraries in Europe; the Ashmolean Museum, the University’s museum of art and archaeology founded in 1683 housing world famous collections ranging from Egyptian mummies to contemporary art; the Sheldonian Theatre – an exquisite Grade I listed historic venue designed by Sir Christopher Wren; the Oxford University Museum of Natural History with its towering dinosaurs; the Pitt Rivers Museum housing one of the world’s finest collections of anthropology and archaeology from around the globe and Christ Church with its Great Hall, popular with fans of the Harry Potter films (as it featured in and inspired the set of Hogwarts), are just a few of Oxford’s world famous attractions and all are available to hire for your special event.

Conference Oxford represents 68 wonderful University and college venues, all of which offer outstanding facilities for every type of event – conferences, meetings, dinners, weddings, parties, summer schools, drinks receptions – the list is endless! With over 500 meeting and exhibition spaces, 7,000 student bedrooms and a huge selection of dining facilities, Conference Oxford offers you an amazing array to choose from.

The colleges, as well as offering state of the art conference and meeting facilities, also invite bed & breakfast guests. Enjoy the quintessential ‘Oxford’ experience of staying in an Oxford college, while you and your guests relax and soak up all this historic city has to offer.

Most of our college and University venues are centrally located and are available at highly competitive rates during the University’s vacation periods and some are available year round. If you are looking to organise a conference or an event in Oxford, make Conference Oxford your first port of call. Our team of friendly professionals will be delighted to hear from you.

The service we offer is free, available to everyone and includes:

A venue search amongst 68 University and college venues

An easy to use enquiry system – saving you valuable time

Bespoke site-visits arranged for you to view your preferred venues

Support and advice on all aspects of organising an event in Oxford

Information and suggestions from our trusted Suppliers List

In-depth knowledge on everything our 68 unique, historic and modern venues have to offer for: Meetings and conferences : Outstanding facilities for every type of meeting or conference. From small traditional oak-panelled meeting rooms for 10 to large, contemporary lecture theatres and conference halls for up to 750, all offering high performance AV equipment and advanced technology Residential events: Over 7,000 college bedrooms offering a mixture of standard and en-suite facilities in both modern and traditional buildings Celebrations: Magnificent museums, ancient libraries and glorious college dining halls all offering wonderful and romantic backdrops for special occasions, weddings, anniversaries or parties



Whatever your requirements, the Conference Oxford team will provide you with the information, advice and support necessary to ensure a memorable, successful event that will create a lasting impression.

For more information or to make an enquiry, contact the Conference Oxford team on:

Email: enquiries@conference-oxford.ox.ac.uk

Tel: 01865 276190

Website: www.conference-oxford.com

