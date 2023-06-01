Ziggy Jacobs joins the Team at 3LR Design, part of the 3LR GROUP

Top of Article

Experiencing tremendous growth, 3LR Design, an industry leader in lighting and controls systems design, consulting, and experiential services is thrilled to announce the addition of Consultant Ziggy Jacobs to the team.

With a wealth of experience in the lighting and controls industry, Ziggy brings a fresh and complementary perspective to 3LR Design. Her creative prowess of custom lighting fittings, new custom technologies, and collaborative “out of ordinary” projects, combined with her passion for creating sustainable, open-source, custom-built lighting and devices, promises to add new ways for 3LR to provide solutions to its clients.

“No challenge is too large for Ziggy,” says Josh Allen, Global Director of Design for 3LR. “Designer, trainer, programmer, lecturer – Ziggy does it all. Her extensive experience on a global scale, along with her keen eye for detail and unwavering commitment to excellence, make Ziggy a perfect fit for our team.

Given that her CV includes technical systems in hundreds of installations around the world, Ziggy is also uniquely positioned to provide unbiased advice and recommendations to 3LR clients and facilities when approaching new construction, renovations, and equipment upgrades. She holds a deep understanding of professional venue operator requirements and of equipment and systems capabilities, and has been an ETC certified and trained programmer and commissioning technician since 2008.”

Based in London, Ziggy will be instrumental in developing systems designs and bespoke training programmes, ensuring that systems programming requirements which 3LR has specified are met during the construction administration and commissioning phase to close out successful projects. Her credits include a broad range of work – programming West End productions, The British National Opera, The English National Ballet, BT Sport, Royal Albert Hall, Formula One racing, Theatre Royal Bath, Netherlands Opera, British Fashion Awards, Cairo Opera, lighting and programming for the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and much more.

“I am excited to be joining this wonderfully collaborative team,” says Ziggy. “3LR is such a great group of really talented designers, and has quickly developed a reputation for pushing the envelope in design and innovation of lighting controls. It’s great to be part of a team that shares my passion for creating meaningful and impactful experiences for end-users. I look forward to the collaboration, and contributing to the 3LR portfolio of projects.”