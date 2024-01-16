Strata appoints Kevin Robinson as Group Head of Strategic Accounts

Strata has appointed a Group Head of Strategic Accounts, cementing the award-winning brand experience agency’s ambitious growth and expansion plans.

Kevin Robinson, the former Chief Client Officer at First, has extensive agency experience and joins Strata following several strategic-level roles at First, BCD Meetings and Events, and Grass Roots Meetings and Events.

As Group Head of Strategic Accounts, Robinson will lead Strata’s client teams, nurture key agency relationships, and support the board as it continues to develop an exciting blueprint for the agency’s future.

Robinson, whose previous roles have enabled him to develop a deep commercial awareness of the event agency landscape, will report to Cole Mulkerrins, Director at Strata Creative Communications.

Robinson said: “My role will be to strengthen and lead our key client relationships and client teams across the pharmaceutical, technology, FMCG, financial and professional services sectors. I’m looking forward to working with Strata’s extremely experienced and talented teams in supporting our clients’ objectives and the continued growth of the business.”

Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata, said of Robinson’s appointment: “We are thrilled to have Kevin join the team. He has a huge amount of experience across a range of sectors that is going to be invaluable in helping us achieve our ambitions in the coming years.”

Robinson is just one of several high-profile and key appointments at Strata.