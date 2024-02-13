Greg Topalian announced as Chairman, Clarion Events North America

Clarion Events is delighted to announce that Greg Topalian, current CEO of Clarion’s North America business, will be elevated to the role of Chairman of Clarion Events North America. In his capacity as Chairman, Greg will focus on acquisitions and business development and provide high-level strategic planning for Clarion globally while actively supporting North America’s presidents, Liz Irving, President of Clarion Events North America, and Kelly Comboni, President of Quartz Network, Consero, and LeftField Media, who will run the day-to-day strategy and operations across the business.

In making this announcement, Lisa Hannant, Clarion’s Group CEO said, “I would like to offer my congratulations to Greg. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in guiding Clarion’s remarkable growth and has helped establish Clarion as a major player in the US market. His focus on organic growth, significant acquisitions, a commitment to a customer-first mentality and a strong focus on our people has allowed us to build a world-class business in North America. This new role not only renews Greg’s commitment to driving the future of Clarion but also grants him the freedom to personally explore additional non-competitive business ventures. We believe his duality will further enhance Greg’s contributions to Clarion.”

Clarion Events North America now hosts some 65 events a year across 12 fast-growing vertical markets and employs a team of over 450. The business has seen exceptional growth in recent years and has worked hard to innovate and deliver real value to customers. More recently Clarion was awarded the “Great Place to Work” Certification for the second year in a row.

Grep Topalian added, “I am so proud of what we have accomplished as a team since 2017 and I’m excited to be able to continue to help shape the growth and evolution of Clarion in my new role. I look forward to supporting Liz and Kelly in their growth as leaders which will undoubtedly drive our company to new heights. Joining Clarion in 2016 through the acquisition of LeftField Media was a life-changing decision.”

Hannant continued, “We also take this opportunity to express our utmost confidence in Liz Irving, who stepped into the role of President of Clarion Events North America last year, and Kelly Comboni, who assumed the position of President of LeftField Media, Quartz Network, and Consero. As we embrace these challenges, we look forward to the continued success and evolution of Clarion Events North America. Stay tuned, as there is much more to come from Greg and our dynamic team.”