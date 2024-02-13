MK-7: the home of Red Bull Racing

MK-7 is the home of Red Bull Racing, located in Milton Keynes. Whether you want to host a gala dinner or launch your latest product, our venue, MK-7, provides a stunning setting that will work perfectly to your needs in a unique environment.

Our Milton Keynes headquarters is the beating heart of Red Bull Racing, and MK-7 is our venue where you can feel the passion that has stirred our team onto greatness in the world of F1™.

MK-7 tells the story of Red Bull Racing. It is a breath-taking and unique space, perfect to host your event. You will be surrounded by our championship-winning race cars and iconic pieces of our racing heritage, making it a faultless location to celebrate, inspire and host a truly memorable occasion.

The versatility of MK-7 makes Red Bull Racing’s Milton Keynes home the perfect location for a huge range of events. The stunning location can cater for everything from conferences and team building days, to drinks receptions and dinners. Our event spaces have been created to provide unique and memorable experiences. We are able to cater for a wide variety of needs and are confident we can fulfil any request you may have. We will look after your guests in the only way Red Bull Racing knows how – in style with no detail left unattended.

Contact Details:

Conferences.events@redbulltechnology.com

https://experiences.redbullracing.com/conferences-and-events/