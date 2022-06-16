Event adaptability with Conference Compass

Jelmer van Ast, founder and CEO at Conference Compass, a company – based in the Hague – which is behind customisable event engagement platforms, comes back to the podcast some 12 months after last time.

In this episode, Jelmer talks event adaptability with host James Dickson, the science of technology and increasing engagement.

He goes on to discuss investing in product development and, crucially, why organisers have to build in an ongoing level of malleability post-pandemic. Despite the inherent fear of dramatic change, it’s ‘adapt or die’!

