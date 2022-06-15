BMA House – sustainable from every perspective

BMA House offers a glorious backdrop for sustainable events of all types including conferences, parties, weddings, awards ceremonies and meetings. The building itself is a Grade II listed property designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1911, making it an unusual candidate for a truly sustainable venue, though this has been demonstrated by their Gold accreditation with Green Tourism amongst other awards.

BMA House has put the environment and sustainability at the heart of everything they do – resulting in a host of award wins as well as significant growth in clients who insist on a venue with an impeccable environmental record. One example is the Global Good Awards, who are now a regular user of BMA House. They describe themselves as: Social & Environmental Sustainability Awards run sustainably. Where people and organisations are recognised for doing #GlobalGood’ for People, Planet & the global economy.

Technology

The venue’s most recent investment combined technology and sustainability to create a perfect blend of past and future at BMA House. Built during the COVID pandemic to support fast moving client requirements, their new hybrid studio – provides a truly immersive conference experience for all and reflects not just its commitment to technology but also the environment and sustainability.

During the creation of the hybrid studio, the BMA House team recognised the changing needs of delegates and organisers, including the need to offer remote options to limit the need for unnecessary travel. This was a key part of their decision to invest in technology that helps organisers make their events simultaneously sustainable and fit for the digital world.

Location

At BMA House sustainability begins with the journey to the venue, which is located a stone’s throw from a plethora of public transport links. In fact, they have even identified clean air walking routes to the venue from major stations to maximise the positive environmental impact of hosting events there.

Once there, from the busy pavements of Tavistock Square, BMA House’s gated entrance and columned brickwork makes a striking first impression before delegates step inside an oasis of calm and a space tailor-made for conferences and events from 10 to 320 delegates. After the grandeur of the Courtyard and the venue’s many indoor spaces, just one example of a truly sustainable space is the Garden – a tranquil space where each of the shrubs, plants and flowers have been carefully chosen for their medicinal qualities.

Food and Drink

BMA House’s passion for sustainable food is evident across all the menus that their catering partner, CH&CO. creates, as they support healthy events with delegates’ wellbeing at the forefront of all menu planning. Their talented chefs have created mindfully nutritious menu concepts which focus on sustaining concentration and nourishing delegates with wholesome, locally sourced food.

Ultimately, BMA House aims to lead and promote a sustainable lifestyle for every client, supplier and employee, encouraging carbon balancing and water neutralising in events. Consequently, as part of an ongoing drive to maximise sustainability, they have reduced their delegate carbon footprint by 69% over the last four years, whilst reducing water usage by 5.4 million litres per year. It is this precise measurement and focus on their sustainable activity that ensures BMA House remains at the forefront of the sustainable event movement and a worthy member of this list.

