ESITS and Steeldeck Rentals Product Partnership Announcement

ESITS announces product partnership with Steeldeck Rentals to deliver expert training in staging and seating solutions

ESITS welcomes Steeldeck Rentals as their modular staging and seating product partner.

ESITS (The Event Structures Industry Training Scheme) is the nationally recognised provider of specialist training, accreditation, and competency assurance for those working on temporary demountable structures in the event and entertainment industries.

Given ESITS commitment to ensuring safety and competency in the industry, it was a logical decision for Steeldeck Rentals to engage with ESITS to form a partnership to supply insight and knowledge on product specific best practice.

Steeldeck Rentals – Staging and Seating solutions Steeldeck Rentals – Staging and Seating solutions Steeldeck Rentals – Staging and Seating solutions

As one of the leaders in the events industry, Steeldeck Rentals have been designing, building, and installing bespoke temporary staging and seating solutions across the UK and Europe for 30 years. They supply and install temporary stages, structures, and seating from their depots in London and Manchester for all types of events and industries including theatre, music, festivals, film and TV, fashion, schools, conferences, and exhibitions. They are experts in their field and one of the UK’s leading companies who build entirely bespoke event staging and seating. The flexibility of their product maintains accuracy and can deliver effective solutions without compromising on design.

Mike Dean, Scheme Director, ESITS, commented:

“Steeldeck Rentals is a leading supplier of modular staging and seating solutions within the events and entertainment industry, so it is great to have their valued support for ESITS. We look forward to working with Steeldeck on the addition of modular decking system training within ESITS for those involved in the planning, control, design and building of temporary demountable structures.”

The aim of the product partnership is to address the training and assessment needs in the industry and support the events industry’s commitment to ensuring safe systems of work and best working practice.

The design process, delivery of the installation and subsequent de-rig of Steeldeck equipment is meticulous and labour intensive. As the main supplier of the Steeldeck product in the UK, Steeldeck Rentals are committed to health and safety from inception to completion, and every team member undergoes regular training as an essential part of their role. To be acknowledged by ESITS as a product partner to provide guidance is testament to Steeldeck Rentals expert knowledge within the industry.

Tariq Rifaat, Managing Director, Steeldeck Rentals, said:

“We are excited to be part of the ESITS training programme for modular staging and seating. Steeldeck Rentals commitment to health and safety is paramount to us, and as ESITS product partner – we can provide our expert knowledge to mitigate risks when working with our products.”