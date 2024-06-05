Encore Event Technologies sets a new benchmark with a personalised incentive for Asian Paints India resellers across Australia and New Zealand

An action-packed international incentive experience for 700 Asian Paints India resellers has set new precedent for personalised events. With the largest back-to-back program of activity and events that Encore Event Technologies APAC has ever managed, featuring 32 events over 17 venues across Australia & New Zealand over 14 days, the event highlighted their global leadership in creative and event production.

The mammoth event had the Asian Paints India’s cohort flown between Queenstown and Auckland, New Zealand in 2 waves over 2 weeks from April 18 to May 2, 2024, each group being treated to an extensive 14 day program, plus an extension event to Sydney for a VIP group.

Each day was filled with curated once-in-a-lifetime experiences, with over 32 events across 17 venues from Doubtful Sound on the South Island of New Zealand to Sky City in the North then across the ditch to Sydney Harbour and Bondi Beach. The event was a true extravaganza, with each experience designed to ignite all senses, inspire and captivate with unforgettable and rewarding experiences.

Following the client’s brief and theme of ‘Unstoppable’, Encore applied their expertise across creative, production and technology to deliver a highly engaging programme. This approach brought the theme to life across all touchpoints and created excitement amongst the guests at every moment.

This included tailored team-building activities, high teas and themed gala dinners that seamlessly integrated the company’s goal of celebration, brand engagement and motivation for sales growth. At the same time, guests enjoyed the unique cultural offerings and activities offered by the cities.

The organisation’s focus being on maximum engagement, Encore delivered experiences that generated interaction and created buzz, with carefully balanced high and low moments through strategic emotional intelligence in design.

The highlights were the evenings, each night hosting a different, strategic theme. From gameshows, to ‘beerfests’ and even a galactic out of space gala event, everything from the food to the décor and entertainment was executed with intricate detail and cohesion. Asian Paints India also flew 24 chefs from India and Dubai, to accompany guests throughout their trip, ensuring attendees felt at home with a menu bursting with traditional flavours they know and love.

At heart, the production provided a seamless demonstration of Encore’s curatorial expertise, with experiences designed to create lasting impressions, inspire and motivate. They stunned with ground-breaking technological applications, including advanced holograms expansive 30m+ LED screens, kabuki drops and pyrotechnics.

Encore Event Technologies’ Managing Director International, Scott Nodsle said, “In New Zealand we had the pleasure of working with local suppliers, local resources and really harnessed those grass-rooting experiences with New Zealand Culture”. Highlighting the event’s significance in executing engagement strategies that highlight local culture and tourism-led experiences.

Scott added “This event truly exemplified how innovative technology and strategic event design can transform incentive travel into an unforgettable experience that beautifully showcases the host city’s culture and capabilities.”