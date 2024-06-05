Farnborough International partners with Iventis: Pioneering the future of event and venue spaces with groundbreaking planning technology

Iventis, a leader in innovative event and venue planning software, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Farnborough International Ltd (FIL), organisers of the world-renowned Farnborough International Airshow, and a year-round events and venue operator. The collaboration marks a significant leap forward in harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance the planning and execution of airshows, events and venues, reinforcing FIL’s leading position in driving innovation in the aerospace and events industry.

Farnborough International has a rich history of spearheading innovation, both as the organiser of the world’s premier airshow and in its role as an events and venue operator. The award-winning organisation is dedicated to continually enhancing its technology framework to better serve both new and existing partners. This mission led to the collaboration with Iventis and the implementation of the cutting-edge Iventis venue and event planning technology.

The partnership is set to revolutionise how FIL engages with organisers, showcases its Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, and transform operational efficiencies through:

Interactive virtual venue tours : Organisers and sponsors can navigate the venue and its surrounds in a dynamic, 3D virtual environment, allowing them to explore commercial opportunities from anywhere in the world.



: Organisers and sponsors can navigate the venue and its surrounds in a dynamic, 3D virtual environment, allowing them to explore commercial opportunities from anywhere in the world. Advanced operational planning: The Iventis technology enables operational event planning, from planning stages through to execution, using one collaborative 2D and 3D platform.



The Iventis technology enables operational event planning, from planning stages through to execution, using one collaborative 2D and 3D platform. Optimised visitor journeys: Comprehensive set of planning tools help to seamlessly plan visitor experiences from nearby transport hubs to the venue itself.



Comprehensive set of planning tools help to seamlessly plan visitor experiences from nearby transport hubs to the venue itself. Premium sponsorship opportunities: The Iventis platform will enhance the ability to visualise and market multi-activation sponsorship packages and venue spaces as effectively as possible.



The Iventis platform will enhance the ability to visualise and market multi-activation sponsorship packages and venue spaces as effectively as possible. 3D space visualisation: Venue spaces, features, and event services can be viewed and interacted with virtually, facilitating enhanced space visualisation for meticulous planning security, implementing crowd control measures, and more.



Venue spaces, features, and event services can be viewed and interacted with virtually, facilitating enhanced space visualisation for meticulous planning security, implementing crowd control measures, and more. Data-driven decision making: Real-time analytics from the platform will guide operational decisions for optimised visitor experiences.



Real-time analytics from the platform will guide operational decisions for optimised visitor experiences. Sustainable event management: Iventis technology cuts organiser site visits by up to 75% during planning, reinforcing FIL’s commitment to environmental sustainability and supporting efforts to streamline processes, minimise waste, and reduce utility consumption.

Iventis will provide access to its state-of-the-art planning platform, develop 21 3D building models, and import 25 building CADs to ensure the highest precision in planning accuracy.



This partnership offers FIL an opportunity to shape future Iventis functionalities as a trusted partner and ensures that the Farnborough International Airshow and the wider portfolio of events are planned with the most advanced technology available.



Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International, stated, “Our objective at Farnborough International is and always has been to develop and design exceptional, results-driven experiences for our audiences. By integrating Iventis’ state-of-the-art technologies and working alongside their industry-leading team on refining the platforms, we can provide our clients, visitors and partners with dynamic event management integration from the beginning of their journey with us. This partnership with Iventis is an exciting opportunity to closer align technology with our services, and we are looking forward to pioneering the next industry standards with the team.”

Joe Cusdin, CEO and Founder of Iventis, commented, “Collaborating with an industry trailblazer like Farnborough International is a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the impact of our technology in transforming how major events and venue spaces are planned and experienced. We are thrilled to begin this innovative partnership, learn from the best, and work together to advance the industry.”

This partnership enables Farnborough International to bolster its role as a catalyst for innovation and Iventis to showcase its leading technology with world-renowned events.