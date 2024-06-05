Sustainability Simplified announce new client wins 

Sustainability Simplified has announced a new raft of client wins, following on from the consultancy’s successful launch in January. The business is now working with Set Creative, Spiro, Ecoform, and Good Festival.

The agency has also expanded its work with Westfield Rise, as well as successfully setting up an in-house team within Nteractive. The new client wins underline the broad spectrum of work being delivered across the industry, and throughout the events and media supply chain. Sustainability Simplified continues to focus on simplifying workflows and messaging whilst being able to perform complex carbon audits, enabling clients to set realistic targets and plan for the future.

Consultant Poppy Stephenson, commented: “Working directly with clients, we are able to create bespoke solutions to enable them to put the more general guidance into practice, in a way that works for them and their business. It’s so great seeing real changes being put into action.”

Sustainability Simplified has already delivered workshops for global experiential agency Set Creative, resulting in a new Sustainability Policy and a playbook of practical measures for the business’s teams across all the areas of events they specialise in. Meanwhile, the work for Spiro consists of creating a carbon emissions baseline for the 1,000+ person global agency and helping them set Science Based targets as part of their Net-Zero commitments.

Set Creative Operations Director Catherine Smee, added: “We’ve worked hard to prioritise sustainability for many years and had a lot of good practices already but were struggling to have a defined policy and set of actions all our staff and freelancers could follow easily. Ben and Poppy were great to work with and created the bespoke tools we needed!”.

Alongside measuring the impact of Westfield’s flagship events, the Good Festival, Sustainability Simplified continue working with Westfield Rise to create a roadmap to halving the emissions from their OOH advertising, exploring solutions directly with their printers and specialist recyclers to work together to overcome these challenging aspects of the industry.

Ecoform, an offshoot of Formation Global, specialise in sustainable modular exhibition stands. Here the consultancy have supported them to help position the business as the leading provider of sustainable stands through best practices, measured impacts, accreditations and communication that highlights the product through honest and genuine means.

Max Southall, Co-Founder of Ecoform, added: “Our ambition is to be the most sustainable supplier possible. It was important to get the right advice from the start, and we’ve found Sustainability Simplified’s guidance to be straight to the point and easy to implement. Being able to measure the impact of our exhibition stand builds for our clients, and have all the right processes in place to gain the accreditations we’re aiming for will really help us stand out in this field.”

Co-founder Ben Quarrell “We are so pleased to be working with so many events businesses keen to really make a difference in reducing their impact and are looking forward to helping many more throughout the year. I encourage any companies thinking about starting this journey, or taking the next steps, to get in touch”