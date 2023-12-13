Emirates Old Trafford Events drive £22.5 million boost to the Greater Manchester economy

Latest research from Marketing Manchester shows broader value of Emirates Old Trafford’s biggest events to the local economy. More than 400,000 spectators attended major events at Emirates Old Trafford in 2023, whilst a further 150,000 guests have either stayed in the Hilton Garden Inn or attended C&E events throughout the year

New research has revealed the estimated economic impact of Emirates Old Trafford’s major events in 2023 to be worth in excess of £22.5 million to the local economy.

Marketing Manchester – the not-for-profit agency charged with promoting Greater Manchester on a national and international stage – has helped Emirates Old Trafford to evaluate across a range of economic-related impacts associated with staging major sporting, entertainment and business events.

Figures have been calculated utilising the eventIMPACTS Toolkit and based on the number of visitors to Emirates Old Trafford’s highest attended events throughout 2023. These include two sold-out Arctic Monkeys concerts, the Vitality Blast and Hundred fixtures, plus an International T20 versus New Zealand and the Men’s Ashes Test match.

Lancashire Cricket Chief Executive, Daniel Gidney, said: “2023 has been another momentous year for Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford. The venue delivered another incredible run of events that continue to make a major impact beyond the stadium in supporting the local economy.”

2023 marked a milestone year for the historic venue with the completion of a £75 million redevelopment over the past 15 years that has transformed Emirates Old Trafford into a world class multi-purpose venue. A new Members’ restaurant, lower tier stand and concourse, opened ahead of the Ashes Test match in July.

In November, the venue’s 100 new hotel rooms officially opened representing the completion of the hotel extension that has seen the in-venue Hilton Garden Inn Hotel extended to 250 bedrooms, many with pitch facing terraces, as well as its new events space, The Edge.

“With the major redevelopment work now complete and more incredible live events confirmed in 2024, these are really exciting times for Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford as a venue. We look forward to welcoming many more fans through the doors in 2024 and continuing to see these guests support the local business community”, Gidney added.

Commenting on the figures, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, added: “I was lucky enough to be one of the hundreds of thousands of attendees at Emirates Old Trafford this summer for the Men’s Ashes Test Match and I was hugely honoured to be asked to ring the iconic five-minute bell before play started.

The latest redevelopments that have been undertaken this year are a testament that. Greater Manchester is very proud of the world-class reputation of the venue and for the broader impact that its hosting of major events continues to have across the whole region.

Victoria Braddock, Managing Director at Marketing Manchester, said: “It is great to see destinations like Emirates Old Trafford bringing events that boost visitor numbers to the city-region. Major international events are key to driving Greater Manchester’s local economy and growing the reputation of the region as a world-class destination for sports, live music, and culture.

“2023 has been another incredible year for Emirates Old Trafford and, with the major infrastructure projects now complete, even more local residents and fans from around the world can enjoy the world-class facilities.”

In 2024, the home of Lancashire Cricket once again plays host to international matches as England Men host Sri Lanka in the First Test (August 21-25) of their three-game series, before facing Australia in a Vitality IT20 on Sunday 15 September. The LV County Championship, Royal London One Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast and The Hundred will be amongst the top domestic cricket competitions on show at the venue.

In addition to the world-class cricket, US rock band Green Day have been confirmed for next summer with a sell-out show expected on Friday 21 June, whilst the Foo Fighters have also confirmed two nights at Emirates Old Trafford the week before on Thursday 13 and Saturday 15 June 2024.