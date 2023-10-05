Award-winning global events agency, emc3, hosted an intimate dining experience for marketing and events professionals at Zuma Boston, located in the Back Bay neighbourhood of the city in September to celebrate the launch of their new online community. The theme of the evening was to explore the explosive rise of people-first go-to market strategies, navigating the intricacies of community dynamics, and delving into utilising tech for community building initiatives.

Since December 2022, emc3 has been hosting their own quarterly events, connecting expert speakers from an array of industries with event professionals to discuss impactful topics that are driving industry change. These events have been extremely well received, which is why emc3 have created the Reimagine community to enable the conversations to continue. The community is a place to share ideas, problem solve, network, develop new professional skills, and reimagine what’s possible with your events.

“Events are an incredible way to connect and learn from one another, and the industry itself is highly engaged and social. We’re excited to launch the Reimagine community and are glad to be a part of building spaces where these conversations can continue to thrive, whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out in your journey. We’ll be hosting engaging online discussions and inspiring in-person events, to provide intentional spaces for your ideas to thrive and for meaningful connections to be made—and we hope to see you become a part of it!” —Daniel Curtis, CSO, emc3.