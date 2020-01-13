Don’t miss Imperial Venues at London Summer Event Show

Imperial Venues, a premier academic venue in London, provides a range of event spaces ideal for summer parties and events.

Imperial’s Grade II listed townhouse, 170 Queen’s Gate, provides four beautiful event spaces with period features. The pièce de résistance to this property is the private walled garden, which is suitable for drinks receptions, barbeques and al fresco dining for up to 120 guests.

For larger events, the Queen’s Tower Rooms provides banqueting and reception space for up to 640 guests. An adjacent terrace overlooking the Queen’s Lawn and tower, is ideal for large summer parties and evening receptions.

Nestled in the heart of South Kensington, Imperial’s event spaces are just minutes from Hyde Park, the Royal Albert Hall and the museums and galleries of Exhibition Road. South Kensington and Gloucester Road tube stations are less than a 10-minute walk away, offering excellent transport links to other areas of London and the UK including Heathrow Airport. For guests travelling from further afield, Imperial can also offer 4* bed and breakfast accommodation on site from July to September.

What’s more, Imperial’s in-house chefs provide a range of delicious menus including a gourmet barbecue, canapé selection and three-course dinners.

Imperial Venues will be exhibiting at the London Summer Event Show on stand C13, the team would be delighted to meet you!

Website: www.imperialvenues.co.uk

Email: venues@imperial.ac.uk

Telephone: 020 7594 9494