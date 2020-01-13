Southbank Centre is a 17-acre arts centre made up of Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room and Hayward Gallery. Located in the midst of London’s most vibrant cultural quarter on the South Bank of the River Thames, Southbank Centre is one of the UK’s top 5 visitor attractions. The Centre offers a variety of spaces for hire: world-class concert halls, auditoria and stages, as well as intimate venues with fabulous river views. External spaces on this iconic site are available to hire for brand activations, which benefit from the high public footfall. The experienced team deliver events of all scales, including award ceremonies, premieres, dinners, parties, conferences and meetings. Capacities range from 20 to 2,500 people.

Queen Elizabeth Hall

The view from Weston Roof Pavilion

St Paul’s Roof Pavilion

Royal Festival Hall

Contact Details:

Southbank Centre

Belvedere Road

London

SE1 8XX

events@southbankcentre.co.uk

southbankcentre.co.uk/venuehire