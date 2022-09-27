Delivering sustainable events with 1 Wimpole Street

1 Wimpole Street is one of London’s leading conference and events venues. Located in the heart of London on the corner of 1 Wimpole Street and Henrietta Place, 2 minutes from the hustle and bustle of the famous Oxford Street and Regent Street and nestled between Mayfair and Marylebone.

We realise our actions have an impact on the environment around us. We regard sustainability and tackling climate change as key strategic issues for us, and for the U.K. We are therefore committed to the implementation of an effective environmental system that will not only reduce the impact of our activities on the environment but also increase our efficiency and effectiveness. Whether it’s a conference, meeting, training day, social event or wedding, delivering sustainable events is important to us.

We are working towards 3 sustainable accreditations: Green Venues, the mia’s #20PercentLess campaign and Green Tourism. We’re already promote thoughtful and considerate staff, responsible suppliers and partners and take steps to reduce our environmental footprint.

Read more here: Environmental Policy | 1Wimpole Street

The Royal Society of Medicine, who own and operate 1 Wimpole Street, has a long and rich history as a cross-specialty society sharing medical and healthcare knowledge. Contact us to discuss which of our flexible and multi-use spaces suits your needs.

FEATURE