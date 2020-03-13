Event industry petitions for more support amid coronavirus outbreak

The event industry is lobbying for the UK government to offer more economic support to businesses and individuals in the event industry.

An online petition, which was created by event production company, DBpixelhouse, has been met with praise from the industry so far, gaining 11,500 signatures within 15 hours of going live.

It now has nearly 30,000 signatures.

Marketing manager at DBpixelhouse, Matt Rakowski, said: “The reason behind starting this is to raise awareness of how hard our industry is being hit. If the government do provide support, that’s great – but the underlying motivation behind doing this is to ensure that our plight is a part of the conversation.

Advertisement

“Naturally, everybody’s primary concern should be the health and wellbeing of ourselves, family, friends and the general population. However, the medium to long-term financial effects for businesses, employees and freelancers could continue to be felt for months and years after the pandemic has passed.

“The crisis we’re going through is unprecedented on so many levels. People in the industry are genuinely scared of where we are headed. Not only for their health but for how the coronavirus will affect their jobs and financial security.

“Nobody saw this coming and business, employees and freelance staff aren’t prepared or equipped to manage the financial implications of the state within which we now find ourselves.”

The government responds to all petitions that attract over 10,000 signatures. Those that reach 100,000 will be considered for debate in Parliament.

Sign the petition here.

For more news from the event industry, subscribe to the Event Industry News newsletter.