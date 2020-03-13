Growth for Aspect prompts 3 new hires

Zoe Daniels

Well into its 23rd year, creative events agency, Aspect, reports a healthy expansion with the appointment of three new key team members. This current recruitment drive comes after a period of continued growth for this global corporate specialist, which has seen a 22% increase in business since April 2019 and an acceleration in its portfolio of work across all continents.

Joining and complementing Aspect’s strong leadership team is Zoe Daniels, who has been appointed as client services director. Previously at Upstage Communications, Zoe brings with her a wealth of experience in attracting and nurturing big brand clients. Her speciality for developing both the strategic solutions and creative tools that clients have benefited from in the past will stand her in good stead for continuing Aspect’s impressive output in Africa, Asia, Europe and the U.S.

CEO at Aspect, Jo Randle, said: “We are thrilled to have Zoe in place at Aspect. She possesses an enviable skillset! Zoe is a real lateral thinker and we are excited about what she will do to add even further value to our client offer. Her expertise in creating inspiring and effective communication solutions will be of huge advantage to our growing list of global clients and events.”

Zoe Daniels said, “It’s wonderful to have been welcomed into Aspect’s energetic and talented team. I’ve never known an agency with such a fabulous sense of client loyalty and I’m enjoying extending the opportunities for some really game-changing projects.”

Taking it all in their stride and continuing to flourish under CEO Jo’s commitment to cultivating fresh talent in the industry are two further new recruits. Project co-ordinators, Lauren Stanislas and Jessica Levy, both have sound event backgrounds and their joint skills are proving invaluable to the whole Aspect team.

Jessica Levy

Lauren Stanislas

In fact, it’s fingers crossed for Lauren who has been chosen as a finalist for the Rising Star award in the CN Agency Awards to be held this evening.

All this follows on from the success of Aspect event producer, Loren Wilson, current holder of three industry accolades, Conference News ‘30 under 30’, Exhibition News ‘30 under 30’ and C&IT A List 35 under 35.