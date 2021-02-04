Cornbury Festival 2021: Music fans will need Covid vaccine or negative test

While the future of music festivals in Oxfordshire is still uncertain due to Covid-19, some organisers are doing everything they can to ensure they can go ahead in 2021.

This includes the organisers of Truck Festival in Steventon and Cornbury Festival at Great Tew.

Truck is scheduled to take place from July 23-25, while Cornbury is scheduled to take place July 9-11.

Chart-topping Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has been revealed as the first headliner for next year’s Cornbury Music Festival.

The star last played the event at Great Tew Park, near Chipping Norton, in 2017.

Organisers are already putting in place measures which they hope will allow the festival to go ahead.

All guests will be asked to provide evidence of licensed vaccination or a negative PCR test from the previous 48 hours.

Site capacity will be reduced by 50 per cent and there will be no enclosed spaces, with tramlines and barriers in front of stages to separate audiences.

The festival, which began life at Cornbury Park near Charlbury, before moving to Great Tew, has previously played host to Paul Simon, Robert Plant, Tom Jones, Amy Winehouse and The Beach Boys.

Cornbury’s Hugh Phillimore said on the festival website: “Ultimately the delivery of the festival will be subject to Public Health England and West Oxon District council permissions but we’re going to give it our very best shot.

“In the event that we’re unable to hold the festival again this summer we will postpone to July 2022, rolling over all tickets or offering refunds as requested.

