At the Amazing Tent Company, our team brings together decades of events experience to provide a professional, experienced and friendly service to clients including the BBC, The RHS, Woburn Abbey, WOMAD, Scottish Opera and countless festivals, live events and live cinema.

With expertise covering corporate events, trade shows and industry events, exhibitions, galas, festivals and concerts, we have the largest stock of SaddleSpan tents in Europe, so we will always have the right solution and the right cover or temporary structure for your event.

We are proud to offer a bespoke service to our clients and we treat every relationship individually as no two events are ever the same. We work with our customers to ensure that their events run smoothly and our experience means we have a strong understanding of our clients’ expectations. Because of this inherent understanding, we meet these expectations on budget and on time.

It’s not an understatement to say we live and breathe events; as a team we are uniquely placed in our industry to offer the support and advice required for every type of event, with our team having delivered some of the most prestigious events for major clients around the world.

Whether it’s a party, a trade show, an international festival, or a major branded corporate event – our ethos and customer service is the same, and our reputation speaks for itself.

The Amazing Tent Co now encompasses Nomadic Spaces, another major industry event structure business. The two companies have been run by the same team for several years. If you’ve worked with Nomadic Spaces before, you’ll find the same people and the same service at The Amazing Tent Co.

Contact Details:

+44 (0)7778 835207

https://www.amazingtent.co.uk