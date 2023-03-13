Conference Venue Spotlight – Pavilions of Harrogate

Top of Article

Pavilions of Harrogate has secured a number of new high-end retail events as the Great Yorkshire Showground’s venues celebrate a hugely successful start to 2023.

January and March are record months for the 14-room event space which is based on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Last month saw Reiss at the Pavilions for the first time and last week Brodie Cashmere held their debut event at the venue.

The Sweaty Betty Sale starts at 1:30pm on Monday 20th March to Wednesday 22nd March, the Joules Sale will opens on Thursday 23rd to Saturday 25th March. The Boden Sale will be held on Wednesday 20th September and Thursday 21st September.

In the first quarter of the year Pavilions will host 150 events ranging from retail sales, to funerals, dinners and conferences.

It marks a hugely successful start to the year as sister venue, the Yorkshire Event Centre has also signed up a number of new events. This includes Fully Charged LIVE North 2023, the World’s no.1 Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Show on Friday 19th to Sunday 21st May.

Comic Con will be at the Yorkshire Event Centre on Saturday 3rd June and Sunday 4th June as part of a national tour. Expect big guests, amazing set and prop builds, major attractions, cosplay, anime, traders, gaming and more.

Organisers of the UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show recently announced their relocation to the Great Yorkshire Showground. Rebranded as The Great Holiday Home Show, it will be held from Friday 8th September to Sunday 10th September for the public followed by a trade-only show from Tuesday 12th September to Thursday 14th September.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of Pavilions of Harrogate and the Yorkshire Event Centre which are both based on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate said: “We have had a series of really successful retail events at Pavilions of Harrogate which continue to attract a new audience to the showground. Event organisers tell us they are impressed by the venues, our commitment to sustainability and the passion and dedication of our wonderful team. We are proud of our track record and continue to strive for excellence in all we do. We are excited that 2023 will be our most successful year ever in both our venues.”

The Great Yorkshire Showground has 250 acres of outdoor space to offer event organisers and thousands of free parking spaces.

Businesses and events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground contributed £73.7 million to the economy. (latest stats from independent research by Pegasus Group in 2019)

All profits raised from hosting events there go towards the registered charity Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) and here’s what we do throughout the year

The YAS organises the Great Yorkshire Show as well as supporting and promoting the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs.

The YAS is partially funded by its family of businesses including; Fodder, Yorkshire Event Centre, Pavilions of Harrogate and the Harrogate Caravan Park as well as events Great Yorkshire Show (Tuesday 11th July to Friday 14th July) and Springtime Live (Saturday 1st April).

