Annual report reveals growth in event and visitor numbers for Barbican Business Events

The Barbican’s Annual Report for 2022/2023, published last week, demonstrates considerable growth and success for the Business Events team, who have seen the number of commercial visitor numbers grow from 6% of the venue’s overall visitors to 11% (334,000).

The report also reveals a 54% growth in the number of commercial events held at the venue, compared to the previous financial year.

The report is a demonstration of how the Barbican’s Business Events team continues to maximise the centre’s prime location, unique venues and arts programme – to enable businesses to hold their corporate events under the same roof as some of the most exciting performers and artists from around the world.

The report was published alongside a new video showcasing artistic highlights from the past year.

“Our business events and corporate hires are an integral part of what makes the Barbican such a unique and stimulating place,” comments the Barbican’s Director of Commercial, Jackie Boughton. “Our team is constantly looking for new opportunities to blend our commercial proposition with everything else the Barbican has to offer, which is a key reason we are seeing such significant growth not just in terms of event numbers but also the number of attendees at our events and the subsequent revenue generated. As a not-for-profit, every pound earned supports our arts and learning programme and enables the widest possible range of people to experience the joy of the arts.”

The Barbican will be exhibiting at IBTM in Barcelona from 28-30 November on stand G40.