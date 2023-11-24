Ticketmaster Local – shining a spotlight on the UK’s local and grassroots venues

Ticketmaster Local: the discoverability platform, promotes grassroots venues around the country and inspires people to attend live events in their neighbourhood.

Ticketmaster Local features an interactive map, personalised newsletters, and a dedicated social media channel, streamlining local show discovery.

Sam Isles, SVP of Ticketmaster Clubs, said: “Ticketmaster Local is the ultimate destination to discover music, comedy, theatre, and live experiences in your own neighbourhood.

“By showcasing grassroots venues on a dedicated platform, we can connect millions of potential new fans to artists playing just around the corner. Ultimately, it’s all about making a tangible impact on the local live scene.”

Events will be discoverable by location via the map and promoted through a targeted Ticketmaster Local newsletter, which will recommend reachable venues of 5,000 capacity or less.

“Strategic partnerships with regional media partners are being established to amplify the platform’s reach and visibility within local communities,” notes Isles. “The aim is to encourage more fans to attend their local venues, with a positive ripple effect on the community and grassroots industry.”

Ticketmaster Local was launched in conjunction with the Music Venue Trust’s Venues Day. As part of its ongoing commitment to work with MVT, Ticketmaster also introduced a month-long charity upsell option to give people the opportunity to directly support grassroots venues when buying tickets, the company committing to match all donations.

To join Ticketmaster’s initiative and enhance the way fans connect with local events, contact business@ticketmaster.co.uk and explore the platform first-hand at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/local

