CloserStill Media promotes Rakim Asher to Head of Digital & CRM

CloserStill Media, one of the largest global independent event organisers, proudly announces the promotion of Rakim Asher to the Head of Digital & CRM. This pivotal role underscores the company’s dedication to advancing digital transformation.

Asher’s promotion shows the importance and growth of CloserStill Media’s digital journey. His responsibilities include the introduction and integration of digital processes throughout the organisation and working closer with newly acquired businesses to ensure seamless digital integration and best practices. His strategic approach will ensure these processes are not only implemented smoothly but also elevate the operational efficiency and digital prowess of CloserStill Media. A key aspect of his role involves working closely with global leaders and fostering a culture of collaboration across various regions and departments.

Alexia Maycock, CMO of CloserStill Media, commented: “Rakim joined us at a time of change in the industry and he has been critical to the significant acceleration of our digital transformation over the past 3 years. We are committed to continuing this journey and Rakim will lead the team and our growth in this area. I am excited to be working with him to constantly stay ahead of this ever changing world of digital! ”

CloserStill Media is set to further invest in its central digital team, led by Rakim, this award winning group is already renowned for its excellence and innovative contributions in the digital space. This investment is aimed at bolstering the team’s skill set and reinforcing CloserStill Media’s standing as a trailblazer in digital transformation within the events industry.

In response to his appointment, Rakim Asher remarked: “Taking on the role of Head of Digital & CRM at CloserStill Media presents an exciting challenge. My primary goal is to promote a collaborative, innovative digital culture across the business whilst championing some amazing projects we have in the pipeline. I look forward to supporting CloserStill to become leaders in digital transformation within the events sector. I’m particularly eager to continue working closely with my exceptional digital team, ensuring our collective success through shared insights and strategies.”

Asher’s experience in driving our digital strategies and his proficiency in CRM systems position him ideally to lead these initiatives. His leadership is expected to bring about transformative changes, enhancing the company’s digital capabilities and ensuring CloserStill Media remains at the forefront of the industry’s digital evolution.