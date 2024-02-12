Chorus announces new Managing Director

London-based live event & creative agency, Chorus, has appointed Dave Powell as its new Managing Director today.

Dave joins from VICE Media where he held the role of International Head of Live Experience. Dave’s background and expertise is rooted in culture, strategy and media and will help shape the future of Chorus.

The change follows the agency’s most successful year to date, that saw it partner with many high profile brands including The Macallan, Vacheron Constantin, Booking.com, Brown Forman, OOFOS, Montblanc, and EY, while also winning numerous industry awards and receiving The Sunday Times Best Place To Work accolade.

In 2023 the Chorus team broadened its services, often providing the creative strategy and delivery on multi-channel global briefs. At the same time, the business also launched Chorus Arts which specialises in public art interventions, creative installations, pioneering exhibitions, Art led events and fostering UK-based creative talent through a dedicated Featured Artist programme.

Dave’s arrival forms part of a wider management restructure that also sees Cassidy Knowles promoted to Group Managing Director and Andrew Perrott repositioned as Founder of Chorus Creative Group.

Dave said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Chorus team during such an exciting time for the business. It’s an agency that oozes fresh creativity in parallel with outstanding technical capability. The work they’ve been doing over the last few years has been outstanding and I’m excited to be here with this incredible talent who have already shown they have the capability to bring to life the most ambitious briefs out there.”

Andrew added: “We are delighted that Dave is joining us to lead the Chorus team and all that he will bring to the role. This is a new and exciting chapter for the business. Cassidy’s move to Group MD to oversee Chorus, Chorus Arts and our joint venture, Scotch Creatives will ensure our future success as we continue to expand. We’re in good hands with such an experienced leadership team in place.”