Chiswick House & Gardens Trust appoint Food Show as exclusive catering partner for private hire events

Innovative catering and events company, Food Show, has been appointed as the accredited sole caterer at Chiswick House & Gardens from 2021 – 2026.

The appointment will see Food Show create new strategic initiatives to develop corporate, weddings and private events business to both existing and new clients of Chiswick House & Gardens. The plans coincide with Chiswick House & Gardens’ plans to launch a new event hire space in 2021.

The gardens have recently undergone a major restoration project that has revealed the original vistas and repaired the statues and garden buildings.

Jay Burgesson, commercial director at Food Show, commented: “Chiswick House & Gardens is such a unique and beautiful venue. We are delighted to be working with the events team to deliver a number of prestigious events and weddings. We have been an approved supplier at Chiswick House & Gardens for eight years and we are thrilled to be integrating our formidable teams.”

Advertisement

Sam Glenister-Batey, head of commercial activity at Chiswick House & Gardens Trust, added: “Food Show shares our dedication for delivering great events and going above and beyond to do so. They are extremely passionate about Chiswick House & Gardens which comes across to every client and did to us throughout this process. 

“This, coupled with Food Show’s creativity for producing innovative menus and excellent customer service, makes for a great partnership.”