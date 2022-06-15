BW Events doubles down on events tech with significant growth investment from Serent Capital

The investment will support expansion of BW Events into new services, products, and markets

BW Events, a leading managed services and technology consulting solution for the events industry, announced it received a significant growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology companies. The investment will allow the company to add to its sales and marketing teams and expand its suite of offerings.

“After a tremendous period of growth, we’re thrilled to be accelerating our momentum with Serent and their team,” stated Brandon Wernli, Founder and CEO of BW Events. He continued, “The events industry continues to transform and evolve. We couldn’t pick a better partner to help us capitalize on the immense opportunity ahead for the events industry and BW Events.”

Events teams leverage BW Events to solve complex problems involving bringing together disparate systems to create high-quality events that produce a measurable ROI for their clients. Fortune 500 companies, such as Google, Adobe, and Intuit, use BW Event’s solutions for virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. The company’s proven industry offerings include building bespoke architecture and integrations, vendor management, end-to-end platform development and configuration, and event tech consulting and project design.

“Through our diligence, it became clear that customers not only love working with BW Events, but they see real value from the differentiated solutions they provide,” added Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Brandon and the BW Events team to scale up their impact on the ever-changing events industry,” he concluded.

BW Events has completed more than 500 events across over 100 customers since its founding. The Digital Event Awards have recognized BW Events as 2022’s Best Digital Event Agency.