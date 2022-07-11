AEO Conference 2022 heads back to Brighton

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the return of the AEO Conference, taking place between the 8-9th September at Hilton Brighton Metropole.

The event attracts around 250 senior industry professionals from the UK and abroad, from organisers to venues and suppliers, creating an unmissable opportunity to network in a relaxed environment.

In an everchanging event landscape, following the disruption of a pandemic, this year’s theme is all about ‘Thinking differently’.

Whether it be the talent shortage the industry faces, the cost of living crisis impacting businesses, or the futureproofing of business models, the AEO Conference will provide the perfect platform to discuss and debate the big topics impacting events businesses today.

The speakers will explore how to apply new thinking to uncover opportunities and build greater business efficiencies.

Other topics to feature on the programme will include; building communities, work culture and more.

The conference will be chaired by Caitlin Read, director of Arc, who believes passionately in content-led brand, communications, and marketing with an always-on focus of audience needs.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of the AEO says: “It’s amazing to be heading back to Brighton after the challenging years we’ve faced as an industry. A relaxed setting by the sea, to come together, share ideas and have some fun. We’ve worked closely with the event working group and conference chair, to ensure that this programme will deliver unmissable content, well worth the journey. We look forward to welcoming you to the Hilton Brighton Metropole in September.”

The headline sponsor of this year is GES.

Jason Stead, Executive Vice President of GES EMEA says: “GES is delighted to be sponsoring the AEO conference in September. The conference is a great opportunity for the industry to come together, to share ideas and discuss how we can collectively grow as a sector. The theme this year is an important one, and we are very much looking forward to being a part of that conversation.”

For further information and to book your ticket visit the website www.aeoconference.org.uk