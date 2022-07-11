Agency Spotlight: Conference Hotel Group BV

Agency name : Conference Hotel Group BV

Formation:

Started in 2011 and the team is created by and for ex hotel sales managers and banquet sales professionals. This to make sure we speak the language of the hotel and could make sure that together we could serve our clients the best. Main focus region to place business is EMEA and our clients are from all over Europe, USA and Middle East.

Leadership:

The company was founded by Bastian Chall (ex Radisson) and Robbert-Jan Meinardi (ex Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin). Robbert started later in the firm and was for many years the face for his Dutch venue within the HBAA- now beam. Due to the added value from the HBAA beam for the hotel (first overseas member) we joined as the first overseas agent! It’s great to be part of this family in one of the key markets in the world and lovely to stay connected with our overseas peers.

Key services and sectors served:

We work in and for all sectors but not the automotive industry. We are 100% a venue finding company and proud of the clients we work with on a daily basis.

What the future holds:

If this question was asked in January 2019 my answer would be growth in team members and projects, post CVD-19. I think we all learned that we need to make sure that the people that work with us can have a good life / work balance and are happy in life, which for the moment is difficult due to the high demand of new meetings and event. Of course, we seek growth but we believe in a healthy way in the right industries. But most of all, taking care of the clients we have, they are the heartbeat of our firm and so we need to keep them happy!