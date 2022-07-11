CHS Events goes for growth

CHS Events, the organiser behind both CHS Leeds and CHS Birmingham has announced its businesses strategy to 2023 today, with the focus on both professional and personal growth. The group, which delivered its first CHS Leeds event since the pandemic last month will shortly be launching its CHS Birmingham programme and is looking to support the continued recovery of the events industry.

In an open letter to customers and stakeholders, the organiser also outlined its own ambitious growth strategy, with investments in people and experience that will see its two flagship shows continue to develop. CHS Events will shortly be announcing the arrival of both a Marketing Manager and a Buyer Engagement Manager, as well the promotion of Michelle Rennoldson as Event Director at the group.

In the meantime, education will focus almost exclusively on professional growth for those attending CHS Birmingham. Programmes will include sessions on career development, and how to manage professional development both as an individual and as a business.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise that the most popular sessions at CHS Leeds were focused on personal development and career development. This is an industry that is looking to grow in all its forms,” Emma Cartmell, CEO. “It’s our responsibility as an event organiser to support these ambitions. We’re investing in the business experience, and our ability to support our visitors and exhibitors professionally and personally.”

CHS Birmingham takes place at ICC Birmingham, 1st November, with CHS Leeds returning once more to the Royal Armouries, Leeds on 25th April 2023.