£1.5 Million In Revenue For Manchester Agency Unite And Create

Manchester-based creative agency Unite and Create has reported an annual turnover of £1.5 million, following record growth of 300 per cent year on year.

The agency, which specialises in digital, design, live events and high-end film production and animation is celebrating the record turnover just two years after its inception.

Unite and Create attributes its fast growth thanks to its expanding roster of clients which see the benefit of its agile business model, which leverages the expertise of freelancers to provide the best team for each client and project.

Since being founded in Lockdown 2020 by Dan Laurence and Chris Hobson, the business now works with leading brands including Travelodge, Bupa, Manchester Metropolitan University and Morgan Sindall Group.

Following the agency’s record-breaking year, which also saw its core team grow by 150%, the Manchester-based business has ambitious expansion plans to increase its client base, providing more brands with industry-leading creative experiences.

Founding Director Chris Hobson comments; “We are incredibly proud of the remarkable success we have achieved in such a short period of time. Our unique business model allows us to tap into the incredible talent of the freelance market and we now have over 100 experts we can call upon, based all over the globe.

“This allows us to assemble the perfect team for each project and deliver outstanding results – every time.”

Dan Laurence, Founding Director at Unite and Create, adds, “The rapid growth we’ve experienced in just two years is a testament to our commitment to excellence, creativity and client satisfaction.

“Brands are increasingly seeking a tailored approach to their communications, and we believe that our ability to adapt to clients’ ever-evolving needs holds us in good stead for further expansion. We’re looking forward to applying our agile and innovative agency approach to more and more businesses.”