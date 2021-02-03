Top Virtual Platforms for Events: Launch Interactions

Launch Interactions partners with the leading event technologies to offer agencies and organisations across the globe a one-stop-shop for everything event-tech in the physical, virtual, hybrid and webinar event space.

Launch has been supporting clients with event technology since early 2017, offering clients the freedom to change their technology without needing to change trusted teams and partners when a different solution is required for an event.

Whether you are looking for a simple event app, custom virtual solution, or a complex, hybrid platform our services strive for creating professional, personalised and relevant attendee engagements that drive meaningful experiences.

Acting as a technology supplier, AV consultancy and events agency, our team and methodology deliver high quality events. We work closely with our clients to fulfil specific event led objectives. Managing the design, streaming methods, networking potential, sponsorship booths, models and custom CSS, our team and technologies are diverse and industry leading.

All our technologies are geared towards branding, engagement, customisation, personalisation, and analytics that drive interactivity and develop new ways to connect. We train, build, support and scale organisations and agencies events, through both managed and self-serve support models.

Each organisation is at a different stage of their development into the virtual and soon, hybrid space and therefore requires a customised roadmap. One that leads to the freedom of being able to focus on the objectives and successes of the event, while the technology, and Launch, takes care of the rest.

Our company vision is to use technology to bring communities together and thrive as a permaculture. To continuously improve the users environment and increase interactivity between participants.

Reach out to one of our account managers to discuss how we assisted pharmaceutical, financial, political, charitable and educational clients transitions to the virtual space in 2020.

For all sales enquiries please email Charlie@launchinetractions.com

www.launchinteractions.io

